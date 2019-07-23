Unseasonably cool but sunny Tuesday

Warming trend into the weekend

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday morning, with morning temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.

It will be less humid Tuesday, with dew points in the mid-50s.

Sunny and cooler-than-average temperatures are expected, with a high in the mid-70s.

It gets even cooler Tuesday night, with a low in the mid-50s. There’s also a small risk for a sprinkle or light rain late Tuesday night.

SLIGHT DRIZZLE CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny skies are anticipated Wednesday, with a slight risk for a few sprinkles or light drizzle into the afternoon. The high will be in the upper-70s.

It’s expected to be sunny Thursday, with a high of 80. Partly cloudy and temperatures in the upper-50s are expected into Friday morning.

WARMING LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Friday, it’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low- to mid-80s. Temperatures fall into the lower-60s as it gets partly cloudy Friday night into Saturday.

We start to get humid for the weekend. The high Saturday will be in the mid-80s, and it will be mostly sunny.

The low is forecasted to be in the low- to mid-60s Sunday morning. Sunday’s high is expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s.

There’s a chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

CONTINUED WARM FOR MONDAY

Temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s are in the forecast Sunday night into Monday, and it will be mostly cloudy.

Isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday, with a high again in the mid- to upper-80s.

A cold front will knock temperatures down into the lower-80s for Tuesday.

There’s a better risk — 40% — for scattered showers and storms with the cooler air moving in Tuesday.

