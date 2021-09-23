Unseasonably cool and cloudy Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Sweater weather today. Unseasonably cool. We’re in the low to mid 50’s now and temperatures stay flat today. High in the upper 50’s. That’s a good 10° lower than average. A little windy, with gusts up to 25mph. Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a few sprinkles.
STILL A LITTLE WIND TONIGHT
Cloudy tonight and a low in the upper 40’s. Gusts up to 20-25mph.
BECOMING SUNNY FRIDAY
Cloudy early Friday, with skies becoming mostly sunny.
A little warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s.
CHILLY FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Temperatures around 65° for kick-off. 60° by end of game.
Mostly clear and a low in the upper 40’s Friday night.
SHOWER CHANCE FOR SATURDAY, NICE FOR SUNDAY
Increasing clouds Saturday, with showers developing especially into the afternoon and evening. High in the mid 60’s.
Cloudy Saturday night. Low in the mid 40’s.
Partly sunny for Sunday, with a high in the upper 60’s for a seasonal day.
Low around 50° Sunday night and partly cloudy.
WARMING UP INTO THE 70’s EARLY WEEK
Warmer for Monday, with a high in the mid 70’s.
Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Monday night.
Mid 70’s for Tuesday with a chance for a few showers.
Lower 50’s Tuesday night and mainly cloudy.
Cooler with sunshine and clouds Wednesday. High in the upper 60’s.
Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.
Partly sunny and a high in the lower 70’s Thursday.
