(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Prepare for a Winter day in Spring for Monday. Temperatures in the mid to upper teens with light snow this morning. Blustery, with 10-15mph winds. Wind chills in the mid to upper single-digits.

Mostly cloudy with flurries or light snow showers today, high only in the upper 20’s.



COLD TONIGHT, WARMER FOR TUESDAY

Mostly clear and cold tonight, low in the mid to upper teens.

Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday, high in the low to mid 40’s.



SLICK TRAVEL POSSIBLE FOR LATE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

Tuesday night low in the upper 20’s.

A storm system will bring warmer air for Wednesday.

But warmer air aloft brings rain, sleet and freezing rain chances overnight Tuesday and into the Wednesday morning commute. Expect icy travel conditions.

Wintry mix turning to all rain Wednesday mid morning, then mainly cloudy Wednesday afternoon. High in the mid 60’s into the afternoon.



RAIN AND STORMS THURSDAY AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER

Rain showers likely Wednesday night, much warmer, with a low in the lower 50’s.

Showers likely Thursday, and isolated thunderstorms. High in the mid to upper 60’s.

Showers likely Thursday night. Cooler, in the upper 30’s.



Isolated shower chance Friday. Chance light snow could mix in for the morning. High in the upper 40’s. Mostly cloudy and lower 30’s Friday night.



SEASONAL FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and lower 50’s for Saturday.

Low in the lower 30’s and cloudy for Saturday night.

Chance for a few rain showers Sunday and a high around 50°.

Chance for a few showers Monday. High around 50°.