Thunderstorms Monday evening produced two tornadoes in the region, not too far from our viewing area. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed the locations and paths after conducting damage surveys Tuesday. Both tornadoes occurred Monday evening during the 7 p.m hour. The locations were roughly between 70 to 85 miles from Youngstown.

The first tornado Monday evening touched down in the West Virginia panhandle, just east of Wheeling, WV.. That is roughly 70mi south of Youngstown.

The second tornado touched down in southwest PA, roughly 85 miles southeast of Youngstown.

When and where did the first tornado touch down?

The first tornado touched down a few miles east of Wheeling, WV. The National Weather Service estimates the tornado touched down at 7:05 p.m. in Dallas, WV in Ohio County. The tornado then traveled 1.75 miles southeast, moving through a small section of Marshall County, WV and ending across the border in Washington County, PA.

The tornado was rated an EF-2 with maximum wind speeds estimated between 111-120 MPH. The tornado produced “visible” tree damage along its path, according to the National Weather Service. A barn was completely destroyed on the west end of Sparrow Lane, just off Dallas Pike Road, in Dallas, WV. That’s the area the tornado first touched down. Below is what the storm looked like on radar at the time the tornado first touched down and an outline of the path the tornado took.

Radar image of the storm at 7:05 p.m., the time the tornado touched down in Dallas, WV. The connected red dots show the 1.75 mile path of the EF-2 tornado.

Most of the damage in the National Weather Service storm survey was to trees, including numerous hardwood and softwood trees being snapped at the trunks. There were a few other structures that sustained damage. A roof was ripped off a 160-year-old barn on Rock Valley Farm Road. A church parsonage, which is a house for church clergy members, had major damage from the tornado. The building was located off of Dallas Pike Road and had major roof damage. The total duration of the tornado was four minutes, lifting at 7:09 p.m. across the border in Washington County, PA.

When and where did the second tornado touch down?

The second tornado touched down in Greene County, PA. The National Weather Service estimates that the tornado touched down at 7:35 p.m. 8 miles west of Waynesburg, PA. That is to the south of Pittsburgh, PA and southeast of Wheeling, WV. The tornado traveled 1.2 miles east-southeast.

The tornado was rated an EF-0 with maximum wind speeds estimated at around 85MPH. The tornado mainly impacted trees, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. A barn was destroyed on Morris Run Road. with the debris from the collapse blown into the property across the road from where the structure stood. The tornado also ripped siding from a house and uprooted several hardwood trees as it approached Scott Run Road.

Scott Run Road is also where a camper was flipped over. That is the area where the National Weather Service reports the tornado ended. It was on the ground for approximately 6 minutes. Below is a radar image of the storm at 7:35 p.m. and an illustration of the path.

Radar image of the storm at 7:35 p.m., the time the tornado touched down to the west of Waynesburg, PA. The connected red dots show the 1.2 mile path of the EF-0 tornado.

When was the last time tornadoes occurred in these areas?

The last time a tornado was reported in Ohio County, WV was July 24, 1977. The strength of that tornado is unknown. In Marshall County, WV, the last confirmed tornado touchdown within the county occurred April 28, 2002. That tornado was an EF-1 tornado according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, PA. Washington County, PA had a confirmed tornado less than a year ago. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Washington County, PA on Oct. 21, 2021. That was part of the same storm system that produced multiple tornadoes in the region, including two confirmed touchdowns in our viewing area on Oct. 21, 2021.