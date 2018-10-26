Two storm systems to impact the Valley this weekend Video

SEVERAL CLOUDY DAYS WITH RAIN AHEAD

A storm system moves into our region tonight and continues to impact the area for the start of the weekend. Another area of low pressure arrives Sunday, bringing more wet weather to the Valley. Here's how the next few days will play out:

Tonight

Showers are likely throughout the night with periods of heavier rain possible at times. We will see cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the 40s through the evening. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 40s.

Saturday

Overcast skies are expected through the day Saturday, too. Rain is likely to be ongoing in the morning. While occasional breaks in the rain are possible, widespread showers are likely through the entire day and through the evening. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday night

Skies remain cloudy overnight Saturday. Expect scattered showers to persist into the night. There is a better chance for occasional breaks in the rain overnight and toward Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall to around 40° by daybreak.

Sunday

Another cloudy day is expected Sunday. Showers remain in the forecast but the rain is expected to be much more scattered. Through the day, occasional showers and sprinkles are expected. Highs will near the upper 40s. Another area of low pressure moves toward the Valley and another round of steady showers are expected to develop into Sunday evening. That steadier rain is expected to continue into Sunday night as lows fall to around 40°.

WET WEATHER TO CONTINUE INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK

The storm system impacting the Valley Sunday night carries over into Monday. Spotty showers are expected to be ongoing in the morning with cloudy skies continuing. The risk for showers Monday will be highest in the morning. By Monday afternoon, the risk for showers becomes much more isolated and we will finally have a chance at some peeks of sunshine. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday is looking like a decent day with some sunshine expected. It will be much warmer with highs nearing 60°. Some disagreement exists withing the model data this Friday evening on the timing of an approaching cold front for the middle of next week. At this time, one model shows showers arriving Tuesday evening, the other holds the rain off until early Wednesday. Current thinking is there will be a low chance for showers late-day Tuesday, with rain more likely Tuesday night.

Anticipate scattered showers for the area on Halloween with temperatures rising to the mid 50s. The stormy pattern continues into the end of next week with rain possible Thursday and Friday.