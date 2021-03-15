Two storm systems impacting the area this week; second system will be the wetter of the two

Low pressure works through the region into our Tuesday and will bring some raindrops and a low chance for a few snowflakes. A second storm system comes later this week:

TONIGHT

The first of two storm systems that will impact the Valley this week is arriving tonight. We have already seen the clouds thicken up and we will see precipitation chances rising through the night. There is an exceptionally dry airmass in place around the region. This feature will make it very difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground through the evening and early into the night. Moisture levels will come up overnight and this will help some showers and sprinkles develop. Temperatures will fall toward the lower 30s overnight and it will be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in with the showers, once those can develop and reach the surface.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is not going to be a washout, but there will be an elevated chance at encountering some raindrops through the day. The early morning will be cold enough for any showers around the area to mix with a few snowflakes. The rest of the day will be warmer and the main precipitation type will be rain. We will have the chance at occasional showers or sprinkles into the early afternoon. Highs warm toward the upper 40s.

Rain chances will continue to fade Tuesday evening and overnight, though an isolated sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out into Tuesday night. We will have plenty of clouds around with lows in the upper 30s.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Wednesday starts off with a lot of clouds around. Clouds will thin out through the day with some peeks of sun into the afternoon. It will also be a tad warmer once the sun breaks through with highs in the mid-50s. Any clearing of the clouds won’t last through the night. Skies turn cloudy again and the risk for showers will be rising as storm system number two approaches the area. Lows Wednesday night will be in the middle to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is going to be a rather soggy day and a bit of a washout. Rain is likely through the majority of the day as a storm system works into the area from the west-southwest. Rain will linger into Thursday night and may mix with a little snow after midnight and into Friday morning. While a flurry or light snow shower is possible early Friday, the day won’t be a total bust. Clouds break up with skies becoming partly sunny into the afternoon. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the middle 40s. Better weather is expected into the weekend as temperatures start warming and high pressure brings continued sunshine.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.