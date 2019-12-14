Two storm systems bring some wintry weather to the Valley, the first arriving tonight

Busy weather pattern setting up the next several days with two storm systems, some lake effect, and potential for a wintry mix with freezing rain. Here's the update:

TONIGHT

A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible this evening with rain becoming likely after midnight. The soggy overnight will continue into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the lower to mid-30s. A few snowflakes may mix with some of the showers overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The warmest part of our Saturday will be the morning with temperatures briefly reaching the upper 30s. Showers are likely in the morning under overcast skies. Temperatures drop back toward the lower 30s early in the afternoon. This will allow for a changeover of rain to snow during the afternoon.

With air and road temperatures near to slightly above freezing through the afternoon, travel issues shouldn’t be a problem during the daylight hours. That said, a slushy accumulation of a trace to 2″ is possible, primarily on grassy areas, car rooftops or patios and sidewalks. However, a lot of the snow will melt on contact with the warmer ground.

Saturday Night

Spotty snow showers will continue through the early evening. We will have a low chance for some patchy slick spots on roads after sunset as temperatures continue to drop. Additional snow showers and flurries develop overnight into Sunday morning, especially in the snowbelt. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s which will increases the chances for any snow to stick. Additional accumulation Saturday night of a trace to locally 1″ is a possibility, especially in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. A blustery wind is expected, driving wind chills down into the teens and lower 20s.

Sunday

Peeks of sunshine are possible Sunday with spotty snow showers and flurries through the day. The risk for snow will be greatest in the snowbelt. An additional trace to 1″ is a possibility under any steady snowbands. Colder air moving into the region with a predominantly westerly wind will keep the heavier accumulating snow north of the Valley. Sunday will be a little colder with highs in the mid-30s. It will be blustery at times, driving wind chills down into the teens and lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system approaches the region Monday and will need to be monitored closely. Slick roads may be possible with this system. At this time we will be watching for a little snow to develop early in the day, followed by a transition over to a wintry mix in the late-afternoon/evening. This may allow for a glaze of ice to develop. The threat of a mixed bag of wintry precipitation will carry over into Tuesday morning. Timing and track of this storm system are crucial in our potential for icy weather. Current thinking is slick travel conditions will be an elevated threat Monday evening and again Tuesday morning. Our team will be monitoring the track and progression of this system and will bring you updates on the impacts throughout the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.