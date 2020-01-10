Two storm systems bring rain the next few days — Here’s the track and timing

Definitely gonna break out the flip-flops this weekend as temps surge to around 30° above average. Here's when the warmest air will arrive with this storm system:

TONIGHT

Tonight won’t be as cold. Temperatures will slowly climb out of the 30s to around 40° toward daybreak. Expect cloudy skies and an increasing chance for rain showers into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will be soggy, windy, and warm. Rain showers become increasingly more likely in the morning. Scattered showers will be around the region the remainder of the day with cloudy skies. Winds will also be picking up, gusting to around 25-35 MPH at times. The strong southerly breeze helps drive in warmer air. Highs late Friday afternoon will approach 50°, with temperatures rising into the lower 50s Friday night. Scattered showers continue overnight Friday into Saturday as temperatures continue to climb.

SATURDAY

Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s by mid-morning with rounds of showers and downpours continuing. It will remain breezy throughout the day with gusts of 30-45 MPH possible at times, especially during the evening. Off and on rain showers will continue in the afternoon with a chance for a glimpse of sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the lower to mid-60s. We will have a good shot at breaking the record high of 62° set in 2018.

The cold front that brings temperatures back down approaches Saturday evening. Rain showers will remain likely with heavy rain possible at times. Even a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will drop through the night, falling to the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

It won’t be as warm Sunday with falling temperatures expected through the day. We will continue with above average temperatures through much of next week. Later in the week some colder, more winter-like air will try to move into the region bringing a chance for a few snowflakes.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.