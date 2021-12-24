‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Valley, temps are soaring, rain soon comes about

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Christmas Eve Friday Night

Santa is going to want his raincoat as he makes his stops on the rooftops of the Valley overnight. Rain chances continue climbing overnight. While an isolated sprinkle is possible for the evening hours, a steadier round of showers are likely by daybreak. Temperatures will stay mild, hovering in the lower to mid-50s.

Christmas Day Saturday

While you won’t need your warmest sweater through the day, you may need some trash bags or umbrellas to keep any traveling, wrapped gifts from getting a little wet. Christmas Day will be around 25° above average! The average high is 36° but highs will warm to the middle to upper 50s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with rounds of showers. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible at times. It will also be a blustery day with winds between around 10-15 mph out of the southwest. Showers will continue into the afternoon and become a bit more scattered until a cold front sweeps through the area. While you may not need a coat heading to your Christmas Day dinners and festivities, you might want it when you head home. The cold front will sweep through the area around to shortly after sunset and temperatures will turn cooler for the late evening, falling out of the 50s and toward the middle to lower 40s by 11 p.m. Lows will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak Sunday.

Kwanza Sunday

Sunday will be a pretty quiet day overall and won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the upper 30s. While there will still be plenty of clouds, we will have a window for some peeks of sunshine through the day. Sunday will be dry for the are.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will stay quite stormy for the final week of 2021. Another storm system arrives early Monday. That system comes with the chance for a mixed bag of precipitation at the onset, with rain/snow or a wintry mix possible. It is a system you’ll want to keep an eye on with a chance it could cause some slick travel conditions early Monday morning. The good news is warmer temperatures will build in quickly and any mixed precipitation will turn to rain quickly Monday. We will see that system exiting Monday evening but another one come right on it’s heels. More showers are expected Tuesday as that second system works through the area. We will continue seeing elevated chances for some rain Wednesday with more warm air setting in. Highs Wednesday return to the 50s. Temperatures are trending a little cooler heading into New Years Eve with highs falling to the 30s at the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.