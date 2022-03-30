TONIGHT

Gusty wind is likely tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay mild but wind gusts of around 35-45MPH are possible at times. We will have mainly cloudy skies through the night and increasing rain chances toward morning. Scattered showers develop toward sunrise. Lows will stay much warmer with temps bottoming out in the upper 50s tonight.

THURSDAY

Enjoy the warmer temps while we have them! Thursday will be warm and windy for much of the day. Wind gusts to around 40MPH will be possible during the day. We kick things off with lots of clouds around sunrise and scattered showers around the area during the morning commute. It isn’t going to be a washout though with breaks in the rain expected through the day. Another round of showers will move into the region with an afternoon cold front. That batch of rain also comes with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temps will reach the mid-60s for highs, then start dropping sharply into the evening as the cold front moves east.

Temps will drop into the 40s by 11 p.m. and continue falling toward the lower 30s by daybreak Friday. Thursday night will be blustery with more rain showers developing. As the colder air arrives, the rain will start mixing with and then changing to snow into Friday morning. Wind chills are likely to drop into the 20s by Friday morning. A light coating of snow is possible by sunrise, primarily on grassy areas or colder surfaces.

FRIDAY

Back to winter for Friday. The day starts with scattered snow showers. A light coating of snow is possible on colder surfaces in the morning. We will continue seeing scattered snow showers, mixing with rain during the warmer parts of the day, into Friday afternoon. Highs will be above freezing with temps reaching the upper 30s. That will limit daytime accumulation to occasional slushy coatings on colder surfaces like patios or grassy areas. Most of the snow that falls will melt. Brisk winds will continue, allowing for wind chills in the 20s at times throughout the day.

Snow chances fade into Friday evening and the clouds will break across the area. We will become partly to mostly clear Friday night. It will be colder with lows returning to the upper 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Though the morning will be cold, the afternoon won’t be too bad Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. Temperatures will be close to average with highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday Night

Clouds will be on the increase again Saturday night. Along with the increase in clouds will be a chance for some showers into Sunday morning. Lows will settle into the mid-30s. There is a chance at a couple of snowflakes mixing with showers early Sunday morning.

Sunday

We are looking at a mostly cloudy end to the weekend and temperatures won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Occasional showers and sprinkles are likely throughout the day. Rain chances will taper off into Sunday night. Lows will fall to around 30° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Skies will be mostly cloudy again on Monday. While the start of the day is looking dry, rain chances rise a little bit into the evening. Highs will be around 50°. Tuesday warms to the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be elevated again with scattered afternoon and evening rain expected. Highs will be in the upper 50s Wednesday and rain chances remain elevated across the area.

