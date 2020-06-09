Turning toasty Tuesday, risk for thunderstorms rises into Wednesday

TONIGHT

This will be a beautiful evening across the area. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be comfortable. Humidity stays low with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s by 11PM. Lows overnight drop to the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Get ready for a hot and humid day as both temperatures and dew points soar. A warm front lifts through the area, allowing humid Gulf air to surge into the region. Dew points through the day rise toward the low 70s. The air will feel quite muggy by the evening. Temperatures will also soar through the day as highs jump to the lower 90s. The record for the day is out of reach, sitting at 99° set in 1933.

We start the day off with mostly sunny skies. The sun will be more filtered through the afternoon and evening as clouds increase across the area. With the heat and humidity building, the airmass overhead will be quite unstable and there is a low chance for an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm into the evening and overnight. Tuesday night looks partly to mostly cloudy and very muggy. It will also be very warm with lows only falling to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is a day we will need to stay weather alert. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on what will be another hot and humid afternoon. Skies start off partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very muggy. Temperatures will jump to the upper 80s into the afternoon. The chance for storms through mid-day looks low with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms anticipated. An approaching cold front in the evening will bring a much greater risk for rain and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Localized flooding is possible and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question with some rotating thunderstorms possible. The risk for thunderstorms will stay high early Wednesday night and fades overnight as cooler and drier air works into the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

It won’t be as hot or humid Thursday and Friday. A big drop in temperatures comes this weekend with highs dropping back to around 70° and lows in the 40s. The cooler weather will carry over into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.