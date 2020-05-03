Turning much cooler for your Monday

The cooling trend continues all through next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— A few showers tonight and much cooler with lows in the low 40s
— Partly to mostly cloudy Monday and much cooler with highs in the low 50s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday with isolated showers and highs in the upper 50s
— Scattered showers Wednesday with highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny Thursday and highs in the upper 50s
— Scattered showers Friday with highs near 50
— Chance for more showers next Saturday and chilly with highs in the mid 40s
— More showers next Sunday with highs near 50