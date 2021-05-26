Turning less humid and much cooler tonight, several cool days ahead in the forecast

The end of the workweek is looking like a bit of a washout with a storm system bringing rain and keeping temperatures chilly Friday and Saturday:

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible before midnight as a cold front clears the Valley. After midnight, dew points drop across the area as drier air takes over. The drier air will be much cooler with temperatures falling to the lower 50s by daybreak with clearing skies.

THURSDAY

It will be much cooler Thursday, but a nice day overall. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. That sun will become a bit more filtered as we approach sunset. Clouds will continue to increase Thursday night as the next storm system approaches the area into Friday. Lows will be around 50°.

FRIDAY

Friday isn’t going to be a very nice weather day for the area. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. Rain showers will develop in the morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy with rounds of showers and sprinkles. It will also be much cooler. Highs will only make it to the upper 50s. We remain cloudy Friday night with rounds of showers continuing. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s for overnight lows.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday also isn’t looking like a very nice day, a change from how it looked earlier in the week. An area of low pressure sets up over the region Saturday and will keep both clouds and showers in the forecast. Scattered rain and cloudy skies will keep us cool Saturday, too, with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s. Rainfall totals between Friday and Saturday are likely to be between 0.25″ – 0.75″ for the area, a nice drink of water for the gardens and lawns. Weather will start to improve Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs warming to the mid-60s. Memorial Day will be a little warmer with highs returning to the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.