Turning cooler, less humid to wrap the workweek

TONIGHT

The chance for a few more thunderstorms remains in the forecast through at least midnight. Pockets of some heavy showers are also possible. It will become less humid overnight as cooler and drier air settles into the region. Rain chances end by morning with pockets of fog possible. Lows will be in the middle to lower 60s.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek much cooler. Pockets of morning fog are expected along with scattered clouds. The trend through the day will be for a decrease in clouds. Skies become partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon and it will be a little breezy at times. Highs will only make it to the lower 70s. Quiet and dry weather continues Friday night with mostly clear skies. It will be much cooler. If you plan to spend your Friday night out, don’t forget to put a hoodie in the car with temperatures likely to reach the upper 50s by as early as 10-11 p.m. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Another dry day to look forward to Saturday. Expect a lot of sunshine, too! Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs approaching the upper 70s. Dew points remain low, meaning it won’t be feeling humid.

Saturday Night

Expect a quiet Saturday night with partly to mostly clear skies. It will be a tad warmer than Friday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s across the area.

Sunday

Another cold front will approach the area Sunday. The day starts off with some sun and temperatures warming to the middle to upper 70s. It will not be an all-day washout but rain chances will come up into the afternoon. Expect a few spotty showers or thunderstorms around the area for the afternoon into Sunday evening. Rain chances end early into the night. Lows by Monday morning will be in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next workweek kicks off with some more nice days, though temperatures will remain a little cooler. Monday will have a mix of sun and scattered clouds with highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures jumping back to the upper 70s. Highs will be around 80° both Wednesday and Thursday and we will have to start watching for a few raindrops around the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.