Turning cooler and much less humid, a couple chilly mornings ahead

TONIGHT

Dew points are dropping after the passage of a cold front that brought us active weather this afternoon. Rain chances are fading with nothing more than an isolated sprinkle after midnight. We will have a lot of clouds through the night as drier, cooler air spills into our region. Dew points are dropping and will continue falling into at least the lower 50s by daybreak. Air temperatures will also drop toward the lower 50s, a much cooler start to the day.

TUESDAY

It’ll be feeling like fall Tuesday with another cool-spell for the Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. The day begins with peeks of sunshine. Skies become mostly sunny into the late-afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Even though the sun becomes more plentiful, the airmass overhead will be much cooler and highs will be struggling to reach the upper 60s. Skies continue clearing out Tuesday night on what will be another cold night for the time of year. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Unlike the cold-spell from last week that lasted a couple days, we will see temperatures turning back around Wednesday. The morning will be cold but we will add about 5° – 10° onto the high temperatures, warming to the mid-70s through the day. Expect a lot of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cool. Expect lows in the middle to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue warming back up Thursday, returning to the 80s for highs. Thursday is also looking dry with lots of sun. The dew points will start rising back to more noticeable levels Friday. The jump in dew points will have us feeling a little more humid by Friday evening and that chance for a stray shower or storm will start to climb. The pattern returns to a much more humid and stormy set-up into the weekend with high dew points and the risk for scattered rain and storms through the weekend and into next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.