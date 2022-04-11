TONIGHT

Rounds of showers and sprinkles will continue into the night as a cold front pushes through the region. We will be cloudy through the night and temperatures won’t be as cold. Lows will fall to the mid-40s. A few sprinkles remain possible around sunrise but rain chances will end quickly after sunrise Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be one of the nicer days this week. Temperatures rise a few more degrees with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s. An early morning sprinkle is possible and lots of clouds will be around through the early morning. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny for the second half of the day. The afternoon will be dry and comfortable, a nice one to spend some time outdoors.

Clouds return Tuesday night as a warm front lifts through the area. A few isolated showers are possible along that front. It will be a warmer night with lows dropping to the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the forecast period. Plan for a breezy afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s. An isolated morning showers is possible but rain chances will be greater for the afternoon and evening. Scattered rounds of showers move in for the second half of the day. Thunderstorms will also be possible. The risk for rain and storms will continue Wednesday night as a cold front approaches. We will be seeing warm temperatures continuing with breezy winds through the night. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will be passing through the region early Thursday. Rain is likely with a chance for thunderstorms through Thursday morning. The second half of the day will come with a little sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Temperatures stay around 60° for highs Friday with some peeks of sunshine and a few showers possible. Another cold front will arrive Saturday. We will see highs in the mid-50s with lots of clouds and spotty showers. Temps will turn even cooler for Easter Sunday. Morning lows return to the 30s and highs will struggle to get to around 50°. It is looking dry as of now with a little sun. Rain returns to the forecast next Monday with highs staying around 50°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.