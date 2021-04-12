Tuesday will be one of the nicer days in the forecast — Here’s a walk-through of the week ahead

Tuesday is the day to step outside and take in a little fresh air this week. I have more rain and even chillier temperatures ahead -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

While we will continue to see some sporadic showers through the early evening, the trend will be for rain becoming much more isolated. The risk for showers ends early tonight and clouds will begin breaking up. Expect some patchy fog overnight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the middle to lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is looking like both the nicest and warmest day of both the workweek and forecast period. We will start the day with some patchy morning fog. Skies will become mostly sunny through the morning as the fog burns off. The temperatures will be much warmer into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will approach the upper 60s. Tuesday night will start off mostly clear but clouds increase through the overnight. A few showers or sprinkles are possible toward morning. Temperatures will return to the middle to lower 40s by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday morning is looking mostly cloudy with a slight chance at a couple sprinkles around sunrise. Even with the cloudy start, we will look for some afternoon sun with a partly sunny sky for a part of the day. Temperatures will be around 60° for daytime highs. Any holes in the cloud coverage fill in heading into the evening. Additional spotty showers or sprinkles are possible for the evening and into Wednesday night. It will be a little cooler with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances climb as another wave of low pressure moves into the region Thursday. Skies will be mainly cloudy and rain showers are likely, especially into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are looking rather chilly with highs struggling to near 50°. Friday will also only make it to around 50° for a daytime high. We start the day with spotty showers. Rain will taper into the afternoon and we may squeeze out a glimpse of sun before sunset. Saturday will be a decent, seasonable day. Highs will warm to around 60° and it is looking dry with some sun. Rain chances will start to rise again Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.