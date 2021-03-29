Tuesday nicest day of workweek, temps fall below average by Thursday

Big temperature jump takes place Tuesday and you'll want to spend some time outdoors if you can because you're not gonna want to for the second half of the workweek--

TONIGHT

A quiet night is ahead. Expect clear and starry skies across the area. Temperatures will fall to the mid-30s.

TUESDAY

This is the day to enjoy this week. We will have more sunshine and a big jump in temperatures. High pressure remains in control of the weather across the region, helping keep lots of sunshine in the forecast. Most of the day will be mainly sunny. Winds will be coming out of the south, helping pull in warmer air for the Valley. Highs will surge all the way to near 70°. A strong southerly wind is expected, and it will be a bit gusty at times throughout the day. Gusts to around 30MPH are possible.

The warmer temperatures carry over into the night. Temperatures Tuesday night will hover in the 50s all night long. Clouds increase, with overcast skies developing around midnight. Rain showers will become increasingly more likely after midnight, with showers developing before sunrise on Wednesday. Rain will be likely at sunrise, and that will also be the warmest part of your Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with cloudy skies and rain showers likely. The warmest part of the day will be the early morning when temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s. A cold front will be sweeping through the area in the morning, and a sharp drop in temperatures occurs as the front clears the area. Expect temperatures dropping into the 40s by late-morning, with scattered showers being more isolated in the afternoon. While we may be able to warm back to around 50° in the afternoon, even colder air will come into the area Wednesday night. More showers are expected to develop and will mix with, and then change over to, snow as the colder air builds in. Lows will drop into the 20s by daybreak Thursday. We are going to have to watch for some accumulation across the area, especially on colder surfaces.

LOOKING AHEAD

April begins Thursday with well below average temperatures. Colder air and a northwest wind will be enough to touch off some lake effect snow showers throughout the day. Daytime highs will go above freezing which would help out with accumulating snow on roads, but we may see some snow accumulation on colder surfaces through the day. Thursday will also be blustery with wind chills in the teens and 20s likely. The risk for snow fizzles out by Friday, but temperatures remain cold with highs nearing 40°. Better weather arrives heading into the weekend, with lots of sun and warming temperatures. Highs return to around 60° by Easter Sunday.

