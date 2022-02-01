Tuesday evening winter storm update on timing and expected accumulation

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Winter storm WATCH has been issued for the area for Wednesday night through Friday morning. A major winter storm will bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Valley. Major impacts to travel are expected and we have the chance for power outages and downed tree limbs and branches. Below is the latest on the timing and expected impacts from this storm system.

TONIGHT

Skies will become overcast tonight as the storm system nears. Temperatures will stay mild, only dropping to the lower 30s.

WINTER STORM TIMELINE

We will begin feeling the impacts of this storm system Wednesday with rain showers developing The showers begin into the afternoon and will continue through the evening. The changeover to wintry precipitation will begin Wednesday night. Precipitation in the form of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely for the whole area by Thursday morning. We may start the day as mainly snow but warmer air in the atmosphere above will return into the afternoon and change precipitation back over to sleet and freezing rain. The northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties are likely to remain all snow once the change of precipitation begins. Mixed precipitation of snow/sleet/freezing rain will continue into Thursday evening across the rest of the area before changing to all snow early into the night.

Futurecast Snapshots Wednesday – Thursday Night

Wednesday 4:30PM — All Rain

Wednesday 11PM — Precipitation begins changing over

Thursday 5AM — Mixed Precipitation and snow likely

Thursday 3PM — Continuing to see mixing of Sleet and freezing rain to the south, mainly snow north

Thursday 11:30PM — Changing over to all snow into Friday night

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

*Accumulation ranges may still shift a little over the next 24 hours. Check back Wednesday evening for another update on totals

This storm system will bring an accumulation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Valley. Freezing rain accumulations will be highest to the south of Youngstown. Snow accumulations will be highest to the north. We will also see a lot of sleet, or ice pellets, with this storm system. Sleet is different from freezing rain in the freezing rain falls as a liquid and freezes on contact with surfaces at the ground. Sleet falls as ice pellets and accumulates like snow.

Snow accumulations will range from around 2″ – 5″ for southern parts of the area to around 12″+ possible in the northern extremities of the viewing area. Below is the current accumulation maps for snow, sleet, and ice for the area by Friday morning.

Expected ice accumulation area and amounts Thursday into Friday

Expected sleet accumulation area and amounts Thursday into Friday

Expected snow accumulation area and amounts Thursday into Friday

IMPACTS AND HAZARDS

With a glazing of ice and snow on top of it to the south and a heavy snow to the north, the entire area will experience major travel impacts Thursday into Friday. Road conditions will begin deteriorating overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning as the cold arrives. Difficult travel is expected throughout the day Thursday and continuing Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be much colder Friday, keeping the risk for slick travel in the area.

Travel impact timeline

Travel impacts aren’t the only concern. Power outages and downed branches and limbs are possible Thursday evening into Friday. A coating of ice on tree branches combined with snow on top of it and a breeze developing Thursday evening may help bring down branches onto power lines. We will also have the chance for a few areas of ponding water or localized flooding. The ground is frozen and a lot of creeks, rivers, and streams have ice on them. This can cause ice jam flooding but the risk continues to look fairly low at this point, but not zero.

Hazards we are watching for with this storm system

PLAN AHEAD

With the potential for power outages from a significant freezing rain accumulation still on the table, now is the time to begin preparing. If you have a backup generator, cycle it to ensure it’s running and the fuel is fresh for it to kick on. If you use a portable generator, review the instructions for how to safely place it to avoid carbon monoxide in the home and make sure you have fuel on hand. If you have a backup for your sump pump, make sure it is running and charged. This is also a good time to make sure your flashlights are working and you have batteries on hand. Lastly, charge everything up Wednesday night.

Some planning tips to keep in mind

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the storm system comes much colder air for Friday. Highs will only be around 20° and lows drop to single digits to a few degrees below zero Friday night. Saturday will also be cold with highs returning to around 20° and lows in the lower single digits. Temperatures will start warming again on Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.