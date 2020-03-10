Tuesday cold front brings wet weather and falling temperatures — Here’s the timing of how it plays out

Temps stay mild into Tuesday's AM commute but that doesn't last all day -- Here's the update on the cooler temperatures and the wet weather we'll have to deal with Tuesday:

TONIGHT

We have a mild night ahead with rain showers approaching the region. The chance for showers will be on the upswing after midnight. Rain is likely by the morning commute. Temperatures will drop toward the lower 50s by sunrise with breezy conditions likely by morning.

TUESDAY

We will be mild and soggy in the morning. Showers are likely and may be a little heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm also isn’t out of the question through the first part of the day. It will be gusty at times with wind gusts to 30MPH possible. Highs will reach the mid 50s by 12PM.

Temperatures will begin to fall quickly in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. Winds shift out of the north-northwest and rain showers will taper off by late-afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s toward sunset, falling to the lower 30s overnight. Skies become partly to mostly clear into Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

It won’t be as warm throughout the day Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50°. The day starts with partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. A few passing showers or sprinkles are possible through mid-afternoon into Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will feature another temperature spike with highs surging toward the 60° mark again. That won’t last long with a cold front approaching the Valley Thursday night, bringing wet weather and falling temperatures for Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.