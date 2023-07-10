CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair is this week, and it will feel like summer with temperatures in the 80s each day.

The weather pattern this week will feature a nice start with lower humidity. This pattern will change as moisture moves in and several waves of low-pressure ripple through the area. This will help spark showers and storms throughout the week.

Get ready for more humidity this week.

What can I expect each day at the fair?

Tuesday: Clouds will increase throughout the day. Humidity will slowly climb with afternoon temperatures pushing into the middle to upper 80s.

Tuesday evening: Scattered clouds. A small risk of a shower or thunderstorm developing. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s into the 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Wednesday evening: Humid with scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling into the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.