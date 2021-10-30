Trick-or-Treat should be dry and cool for your Halloween

Halloween

Maybe bring a laundry spot-remover pen for those trick-or-treat hours Sunday as the ground will certainly be muddy with lots of puddles around. Occasional showers and sprinkles will continue through the morning. The best chance for more widespread rainfall is during the morning. Showers will become fewer into the afternoon and evening but the chance for a few sprinkles will linger into Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with some peeks of sunshine possible by the late-afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s. A few more isolated showers are possible Sunday night. We will have patchy clouds and cooler overnight lows. Temperatures will drop to around 40° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Get ready for a big cool-down to kick off the month of November. Monday comes with a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s for highs Tuesday with a chance for a few isolated showers and sprinkles. Wednesday will have the best chance for some showers around with much colder air moving into the region. Isolated showers and sprinkles are expected and some of those may mix with wet snow during the coldest parts of the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s Wednesday and lows will be around the freezing mark, in the lower 30s. Temperatures remain rather cool to end the week with mid-40s for highs and lower 30s for lows both Thursday and Friday. Both days will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower or isolated mix of rain and snow are possible Thursday.

