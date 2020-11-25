Tracking wet weather for your Wednesday — Here’s a walk-through of how long the showers stick around

We've got another round of some steady rain headed our way -- Here's a walkthrough of the timing and an update on this storms impacts to our Thanksgiving holiday:

TONIGHT

Little movement in temperatures tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s. We will have scattered clouds around the area with mainly dry weather overnight. Rain chances will start to climb toward morning and temperatures may rise a few degrees before sunrise as a warm, southerly breeze sets up across the region.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is looking like a bit of a washout for the afternoon. We start the day with spotty showers and cloudy skies. Winds will pick up through the morning. It will be a little breezy through the afternoon as a period of some steady rain works into the area. A round of steady showers is anticipated between late-morning through early evening.

Showers become more hit-and-miss Wednesday evening. Scattered showers will continue overnight. We will warm up through the day with highs approaching 50° into the late-afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild through the rest of the night, hovering in the upper 40s to around 50°.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Lingering showers continue during the morning Thursday. Skies will be cloudy to kickoff the day, and remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Rain chances will start to come down Thursday afternoon, with only a few isolated showers or sprinkles around. The temperatures will be mild, starting off in the upper 40s to around 50° at sunrise. Highs will be in the lower 50s early in the day with temperatures dropping through the late afternoon. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Little movement in temperatures for the second half of the week. Highs will range from around mid-40s to 50°. Rain chances will be low for the end of the week, with a chance at a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. The bigger story in the extended outlook will be the storm early next week that will bring the chance for some snow to the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.