TONIGHT

This will be a quiet weather night for the Valley. The clouds that kept skies dreary through the day will break a little tonight. Holes in the cloud coverage set us up for a chance of some patchy fog developing overnight. It will be cooler with lows falling to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be a nicer day and warmer, too. We start the day with patchy fog. Any fog that can develop burns off early in the morning with a little sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with overcast conditions returning by the evening. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.

Rain chances start rising Thursday evening. A few showers or sprinkles are possible before midnight. Rain becomes likely after midnight with showers expected for the morning commute Friday. Temperatures will drop to around 50° for lows.

FRIDAY

Plan for a soggy and dreary end to the workweek. Skies will be cloudy with showers likely throughout the day. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Spotty showers continue Friday night and skies will remain mainly cloudy. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for showers continues Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs staying in the 50s. Rain exits heading into Mother’s Day Sunday. We will have a little sunshine to end the weekend with highs warming to the middle 60s. We have a lot more nice weather to look forward to next week and a lot more sunshine to enjoy, too! Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 70°. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with a high nearing 80°. Wednesday is also looking mostly sunny with highs around 80°.

