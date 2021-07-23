Tracking warmer temps, more humid weather and some weekend T-storms

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a little warmer for the area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase overnight and a stray shower is possible by morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures and dew points jump Saturday. By the late afternoon we will have dew points back in the middle to upper 60s, making it feel much more humid across the Valley. The uptick in humidity comes with warmer temperatures as highs jump to the middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny through the day with periods of mostly cloudy skies. We will also have a slight jump in rain chances. While it won’t be a washout, a few morning showers or sprinkles are possible. A few additional isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon through the early evening.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be a warm and humid night. Lows will be in the upper 60s. While some clouds clear out Saturday evening, clouds increase overnight into Sunday morning. We will be watching for rain and storms to our north that move toward the Valley through the overnight. The storms that can hold together can bring some heavier downpours to the area and some rumbles of thunder after midnight. Lingering showers or storms are possible through sunrise.

Sunday

Sunday is going to be the wetter day of the two this weekend, though it also won’t be a complete washout. It is looking like two windows for some rain and storms, one early in the day and the other in the afternoon. A round of showers and thunderstorms will approach the Valley through the night, arriving before sunrise. If these showers and storms can hold together, we will have a chance for some lingering wet weather through at least mid-morning. A lot of clouds are expected to kick off the early morning, too. Those clouds will try to break into the early afternoon, allowing temperatures to heat up into the mid-80s. The added sun and heat will aid in additional spotty showers or storms trying to develop for Sunday afternoon. A few of those storms may be strong, capable of producing severe wind gusts. Any storms can produce locally heavy rainfall.

Rain chances will start to fade Sunday evening as a cold front clears the area. Dew points drop a bit Sunday night so it won’t be as humid of an overnight. Expect a decrease in clouds into the overnight with lows in the lower 60s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will remain warm early next week with middle to upper 80s for highs. The early part of the week also continues to look dry. Rain chances start climbing again mid-week with isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday and some spotty rain and storms expected Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.