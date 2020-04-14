Tracking two storm systems bringing chance for snow to the Valley

Some snow showers are possible into Wednesday evening -- A better chance for accumulating snow is setting up for Friday. More info here:

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy this evening and early into the night. There is a small chance for an isolated sprinkle or flurry through the evening. The chance for any precipitation ends early into the night. Clouds will thin out a bit by morning with some peeks of sunshine expected at sunrise. It will be another chilly night with lows around 30°.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with some sunshine and scattered clouds. Skies will turn overcast again early in the afternoon as the next storm system approaches. Showers will develop through mid-afternoon with scattered rain likely into early evening. Highs for the day will be in the mid-40s.

Rain showers will mix with and then are likely to change to snow through the early evening. Scattered snow showers are expected through midnight. Precipitation turns more isolated overnight. We will have a chance for pockets of accumulating snow into Wednesday evening. A slusht Trace to 1″ is possible in spots by Thursday early morning. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s by Thursday morning. Isolated slick spots are possible overnight.

THURSDAY

A few isolated snow showers or flurries are possible through Thursday morning. The chance for any precipitation fades into the afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 40s for the day. More clouds roll in Thursday night as a storm system approaches from the west. Lows will be around 30° with a chance for some snow showers by sunrise.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is a day to watch closely with the potential for accumulating snow and a chance for some travel impacts. Forecast data continues to show a narrow swath of accumulating snowfall on the northern edge of a low pressure system passing through the region. The track of this system will determine where a roughly 50 mile swath of a few inches of snow accumulation sets up and the potential is there for that to set up over parts of the Valley. Current thinking is a trace to locally 3″ of snow will be possible in the Valley, starting Friday morning and wrapping up by Friday evening. We will have updates on this storm system and the potential accumulation through the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.