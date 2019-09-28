Tracking thunderstorms for the start of the weekend — Here’s when the threat is highest

No sweater weather this weekend but you may need the umbrella -- here's when to watch for thunderstorms:

TONIGHT

We will have increasing clouds throughout the rest of our Friday night, with a chance for a few showers or storms by daybreak. Temperatures won’t be as cool tonight with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

SATURDAY

Our best chance for rain and storms in this forecast period will be Saturday. We start the day with lots of clouds and a chance for spotty rain and storms. Humidity will spike through the morning and by mid-morning, a lot of the rain tapers off. We will look for some thinning of the clouds through mid to late-morning. Those peeks of sunshine help temperatures rise to around 80° by noon.

Peeks of sunshine continue through the afternoon and temperatures reach the mid-80s. That’s when additional rain and storms will develop for the area. Expect scattered storms to pop up between 2PM-4PM and continue through sunset. An isolated feisty storm, capable of producing gusty wind, will be a possibility through the afternoon and early evening.

Isolated showers or a few storms are possible early into the night with the majority of the rain and storms fizzling out as the sun sets. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy through the night as lows fall to the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Your Sunday is looking partly sunny and a touch cooler than Saturday. Instead of mid-80s, highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to around 80°. It isn’t looking as humid through the day. While the day looks dry, we will be monitoring for late-evening showers and a chance for some rain and storms overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at well above average temperatures into next week. October is likely to begin with record highs for the area and another another humidity spike. The heat isn’t going to last all week long. By the end of the week, we are looking at a big cool-down, taking temperatures down to where they should be this time of year.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.