TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Occasional showers or sprinkles will occur through the evening and overnight. Winds will also start coming up a bit toward daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

A powerful storm system will move into the region from our southwest Wednesday. Scattered rain is likely Wednesday morning with overcast skies. There will be breaks in the rain from time to time but rounds of showers are likely throughout the rest of the day. Rainfall totals by Thursday morning of 0.5″ – 1″ are expected. Winds will also be picking up with the potential for gusts to around 30-40MPH throughout the day.

The chance for thunderstorms climbs Wednesday afternoon. We will be watching temperatures closely. Reading will be in the middle to upper 50s but there is a chance for a brief spike into the 60s. If temps reach the 60s, that will add a little more fuel for thunderstorms. The window for storms will be between 4 p.m. -midnight. During that timeframe, a few storms capable of strong to severe wind gusts are possible. An isolated rotating thunderstorm isn’t out of the question. The risk for a rotating storm is low but not zero. The chance for thunderstorms ends around midnight, but scattered showers remain possible into the early part of the night. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s. Winds will be blustery but not as gusty overnight.

THURSDAY

Temperatures return to the 50s Thursday but will begin turning colder Thursday night. It isn’t going to be as wet. Still, a few isolated showers or sprinkles are expected throughout the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and winds will remain a bit blustery. Expect highs in the lower to mid-50s. Overcast skies return Thursday night as a surge of much colder air begins pushing toward the region. Temps drop to the upper 30s and won’t warm very much Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A surge of colder air begins invading the region Friday and highs will only make it to the lower to mid-40s. Expect lots of clouds with scattered showers throughout the day. This weekend isn’t looking the nicest. Highs will be in the upper 30s Saturday with blustery winds and scattered rain showers. Rain will mix with snow at times. It will be cold enough for precipitation changing to all snow Saturday night. We are going to have to watch for a little accumulating snowfall in the area overnight. Sunday will be even colder with mid-30s for highs and a continued chance for snow showers, mixing with rain at times during the warmer part of the day. Temperatures stay cold Monday with highs in the mid-30s and a few flurries possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Tuesday is also looking mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

