Tracking thunderstorms and chance for a few stronger storms Tuesday

We will have some thunderstorms around the region Tuesday and will need to monitor them for potential strong winds gusts or hail. Temperatures drop again mid-week:

TONIGHT

Mild temperatures for tonight with lows in the mid-50s. We will have some showers around this evening. Rain chances drop off a bit overnight, though an isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out. Clouds will also break a bit overnight into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will also be a little soggy at times and will have a greater risk for thunderstorms. Expect breaks in the clouds, allowing for a little morning sunshine. Isolated showers aren’t out of the question through the morning. An isolated late-morning thunderstorm is also possible. The chance for thunderstorms will climb in the afternoon and a few storms may be a little strong. Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., rounds of scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop. A few of those may be strong enough to produce severe winds or pockets of hail. Our team will be keeping an eye on those through the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday warm to the mid-70s. Tuesday is currently looking like the only day of the forecast period with above average temperatures. Cooler air will begin building into the area Tuesday evening. The risk for storms will come down into the evening, but showers remain likely both in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will slip into the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins a stretch of days with cooler than average temperatures. We start the day with lots of clouds and a continued risk for some showers through the morning commute. Rain chances fade by late morning and the clouds will begin to break. Skies will become mostly sunny through the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday night is looking cold. We will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s, cold enough that pockets of frost are possible overnight through Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cool weather will continue right into the weekend. Highs Thursday will be in the middle to upper 50s. The majority of the day is looking dry, with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Rain chances will start to come up a bit Thursday evening. The workweek ends with some spotty Friday showers between peeks of sunshine. Highs remain in the mid-50s. Friday night will be another cold night with lows in the lower 30s, cold enough for another chance at areas of frost. Highs through the weekend and early next week will remain a bit below average, in the upper 50s to around 60°.

