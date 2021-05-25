Tracking threat for strong storms Wednesday: Here’s what to plan for and when

TONIGHT

One more mild night before the overnights get a little cooler. Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-60s. We will have scattered clouds around tonight and the night will be dry. The chance for a stray shower will start to climb toward morning, though anything that develops would be isolated in coverage.

WEDNESDAY

This will be the last of the hot weather for a little bit and an active day overall. We will have scattered clouds in the morning, with low chances for a few passing showers or storms. Temperatures heat up fast, reaching the mid-80s by the afternoon. It will be another humid day with dew points likely in the middle to upper 60s. That moisture will be fuel for thunderstorms as we get into the afternoon. Rain chances begin climbing around 12 p.m., with thunderstorms likely in the area through 5 p.m. This will be the window we will also have to monitor for strong to severe storms. The primary concern is storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts or large hail. The tornado threat for Wednesday is low, but an isolated rotating storm is possible. We will also monitor for localized flooding as there will be abundant moisture in place for these storms to feed off of and produce heavy downpours.

After 5 p.m, we will be monitoring for some breaks in the clouds that would help temperatures rebound a few degrees. If we can get some sun after the first batch of storms, additional spotty thunderstorms are likely to develop as the cold front approaches the area into the evening. Storms after 5 p.m. will be much more isolated in coverage, and the risk for those to be strong to severe is a little lower but still not at zero. Drier air starts building in after 9 p.m. and will bring an end to the risk for rain and strong storms. As that drier air takes over, it will start turning much cooler. Lows by Thursday morning will drop to around 50° with clearing skies.

THURSDAY

It will be much cooler Thursday, but a nice day overall. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night as a storm approaches the area into Friday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50°

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday won’t be the only active weather day for the area. Friday is looking like a washout of a day as a storm system arrives early in the day. Skies will be cloudy, with rain likely throughout the day. The overcast skies and rainy weather will aid in keeping temperatures cool with highs only reaching the upper 50s. That storm system pulls away from the region Friday night, though some lingering showers or sprinkles are possible early Saturday. Saturday will also be cool with highs in the mid-60s. Highs return to the 70s Sunday and for Memorial Day, with lots of sun expected both days.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.