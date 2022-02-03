Tracking the February winter storm: What to expect

WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE VALLEY UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING

Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning. A glaze of ice is what you’ll find on untreated roads and on your driveway this morning. Snow and a sleet mix will be ongoing today. At times it, could be heavy, with visibility near zero.

Expect a 3″ to 5″ accumulation into the late afternoon. Lower amounts where sleet persists, mainly Columbiana county.

Temperatures stay in the upper 20’s for the day.



Snow continues tonight. Early evening sleet mix chance. Another 3″-5″ is possible late tonight and overnight.

Colder tonight, low in the middle teens into Daybreak Friday. Low in the middle teens overnight.



COLDER FRIDAY, EARLY SNOW

Snow showers for the early morning hours. A light accumulation of around an inch. Mainly cloudy into the afternoon. Colder, with a high only around 20°.



FRIGID TEMPERATURES RETURN SATURDAY MORNING

Low around zero into Saturday morning. Scattered clouds and sun with a few flurries Saturday.

Low drops to around 5° into Sunday morning.

Partly sunny and warmer Sunday, high in the upper-20s.



NEXT WEEK

Low in the mid to upper single digits into Monday morning. Chance for a few snow showers Monday. High in the lower-30s.

Low just above zero into Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy

Mid to upper-20s for Tuesday and partly sunny skies.

Low around 10° into Wednesday morning and cloudy.

Low to mid 30’s Wednesday with mainly clouds and a few flurries.

Lower-20s into Thursday morning and cloudy.

Mid-30s with a chance for a few isolated snow showers Thursday.

