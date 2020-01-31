Tracking the chance for a little bit of rain and snow Friday

A weak system moving through the region brings the risk for a mix of rain and snow, changing to snow -- Here's a walk through of the timing and an update on the weekend:

TONIGHT

Once again, a few breaks in the clouds are possible overnight tonight. It will remain quiet and dry. Lows drop back to the mid-20s.

FRIDAY

There is a slim chance for a glimpse of sunshine early Friday. The afternoon and evening will be mainly cloudy. A weak storm system approaches our region Friday afternoon, bringing the chance for a mix of some rain and snow. Highs for the day will be in the mid-30s but temperatures will drop back to the lower 30s by the early evening, changing the mix of rain and snow to light snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation is expected with only a light coating at most.

Any snow showers taper off early into the night. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for overnight lows. Isolated slick spots may be possible overnight.

SATURDAY

Saturday’s storm system is looking much less impressive in the latest computer model data. It will be another mostly cloudy day and the majority of it is looking dry. Only an isolated sprinkle or flurry is expected during the daylight hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The better chance for precipitation comes after sunset. A scattered mix of rain and snow is possible in the evening, changing over to all snow overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures drop to around 30° overnight. Little accumulation is expected with only a light coating up to 1″ at most. A few isolated slick spots will be possible into Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for snow tapers off very early Sunday and that will be the start of a big warm-up. We will also look for a little sunshine both Sunday and Monday. We start the first workweek of February with well above average temperatures.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.