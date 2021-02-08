Tracking some snow for the Valley tonight: Here’s how much and where the heaviest will fall

A swath of snow develops tonight and will graze the Valley. There will be several chances for some light snow in the forecast this week and the potential for heavy snow late-week:

TONIGHT

Snow develops tonight with a few inches possible as you head south from Youngstown. Snow showers develop through the evening and continue overnight. Accumulations of a trace-2″ will occur overnight, with the lightest totals through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Accumulation in Mahoning and Columbiana county will be in the range of about 1″ – 2″, with locally up to 3″ possible into southern Columbiana county. Lows overnight will be in the lower 20s. Watch for snowy roads overnight and Tuesday morning. We will continue seeing an elevated risk for icy spots across the area.

TUESDAY

Lingering scattered snow showers and flurries continue through Tuesday morning. Additional accumulation of 1″ or less is possible before the snow tapers into the afternoon. Snowy roads are possible through the morning, especially south of Youngstown. The snow tapers by early afternoon and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and a tad warmer. Highs will near 30° Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night is looking rather quiet but cold. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows dropping to the mid-teens.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will look for a little sun with, at least, clouds thinning enough for some filtered sunshine through the first half of the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-20s. The second half of the day will be cloudy with another batch of scattered light snow showers and flurries. Expect some light snow around into Wednesday evening, tapering off early in the night. Any accumulation is looking very light with perhaps a dusting to around an inch. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will remain stormy into the extended outlook and the stretch of cold weather will continue right through the end of the weekend. Thursday is looking like a dry day but the chance for additional light sno0w showers and flurries climbs Thursday night. We will have to watch for some snow Friday morning with light accumulations possible. Highs will be in the 20s both days. The forecast will be active this weekend, too, and you will want to pay close attention to that timeframe through the week. Scattered snow is expected both Saturday and Sunday and we will have the potential for a heavy snow event. A lot of this hinges on the track and strength of the storm as well as where the pool of cold air is located. Not all of the data agree on heavy snow with some data coming in this Monday evening suggesting a more westward track. That scenario would bring a chance for a wintry mix or even rain. We are closely monitoring this trend, in addition to the cold temperatures that will follow the weekend storm. Check back for updates through the week right here at WYTV.com or in our 33 WYTV Newscasts from 5-7 AM, 6 PM, 7 PM, and 11 PM.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.