Tracking snow showers and flurries tonight, a few more cold days, and lake effect into the weekend

TONIGHT

Light snow showers and flurries will continue around the area tonight. Accumulations of a dusting up to 1″ will occur. Even a light dusting will be enough to cause patchy slick spots on roads with all surfaces remaining frozen. Temperatures hover in the middle 20s, and enough of a breeze will be present to drop wind chills into the teens throughout the night.

FRIDAY

A few Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible through the morning Friday. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Little accumulation will occur throughout the day. The chance for snow showers climbs again after sunset as colder air dives back into the lower Great Lakes. This will touch off some lake effect snow showers Friday evening and overnight. Any additional accumulation will be around a dusting to 0.5″. A few pockets of a quick 1″ – 2″ can occur overnight under any more organized snowbands. The best chance at seeing the locally higher amounts will be in the northern snowbelt.

The other story Friday night will be the colder temperatures as lows fall to around 10°. It will be blustery and this will drive those wind chills down. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 5-15MPH. By the late-evening, wind chills as low as upper single digits are possible. Overnight, wind chills around 0° will occur at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Lingering lake effect snow showers will be around Saturday morning, especially through the snowbelt. The chance for snow tapers into the early afternoon. Little additional accumulation will occur outside of a dusting to an isolated 0.5″. It will be cold and blustery throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20s. Blustery winds will keep wind chills in the lower teens much of the day.

Saturday Night

This is looking like the last of the frigid nights for a little while. Winds die down through the evening, and the clouds will break into the night. This will allow temperatures to plummet into the single digits. Lows will be around 5° with rural areas able to reach 0° by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

The pattern change gets underway Sunday. After the frigid morning comes a big jump in temperatures. Highs will climb to the lower 30s. Expect sunshine through the first half of the day. Clouds will increase into the evening. Our next storm system will approach the region Sunday night. Lows will be around 30° and the approaching storm will likely start off as snow. We will have to watch for a quick couple inches of accumulation before a changeover to rain/snow occurs into Monday morning. With the cold ground, it is possible to get a quick couple of inches of slushy snow on the ground just before sunrise Monday. If you travel early in the morning Monday, you’ll want to keep tabs on the forecast Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Finally, a stretch of days with temperatures above freezing! The highs next week are looking much warmer than the last few weeks, reaching middle to upper 30s each day. Wednesday may be our first day reaching 40° in over a month by that point. The last time the temperature reached

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.