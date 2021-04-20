Tracking snow for the Valley tonight — Here’s the latest timing and accumulation potential

TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

We take a nosedive back to winter tonight. An area of low pressure arrives from the southwest and colder air will be building into the region. A few rain showers are possible late this evening, but any rain overnight will begin mixing with snow. A full changeover to all snow is likely before sunrise. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., a period of steady snow will occur and snow may be heavy at times. While a lot of the snow is going to melt, the steady morning snow may allow for slushy accumulations on roadways, especially secondary roads. Accumulation is likely on grassy areas, patios, and vehicles. Total snow by mid-morning Wednesday will be around a coating to 2″, with locally up to 3.5″ possible in northern parts of our area. The steadier snow will start to turn much more spotty after 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Blustery winds are likely overnight through Wednesday morning, leading to falling wind chills, as low as 20° possible, by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT

Precipitation will be much more hit-and-miss in the afternoon Wednesday. Occasional snow showers and flurries will continue, but the afternoon precipitation will mix with some rain as temperatures warm toward the upper 30s. Little accumulation will occur through the afternoon, and any slushy snow on the roads from the steadier morning snow is likely to melt. Even though temperatures rise toward the upper 30s, it will be feeling colder thanks to the continued blustery winds. Afternoon wind chills are likely to hover between 25° to 30°. Peeks of sunshine are also possible through the afternoon.

The chance for occasional snow showers or flurries will continue Wednesday night. Any overnight accumulation would be in the range of a dusting up to an isolated 1″. It will turn much colder, with lows falling to the middle 20s, and there is a chance for quick bursts of snow that stick to the pavement in spots overnight. It will also be cold enough for any standing water from the morning and afternoon precipitation to freeze up. Be alert for patchy slick spots through the night into early Thursday morning. Blustery winds will continue with wind chills as low as the upper teens possible at times.

THURSDAY

Temperatures begin warming back up Thursday. Highs will warm to the middle 40s so it’ll still feel chilly, but it’s warmer than the 30s. The warmer reading will help out with the wind chills, which will still be a factor Thursday. Blustery winds will continue, keeping wind chills between around 30° to 40° through the day. We will have peeks of sunshine throughout the day and a chance at a few isolated showers or sprinkles. During the morning, any spotty showers may mix with a little snow. Precipitation chances end into Thursday evening and clouds will break up Thursday night. Lows drop to around 30° overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are a couple of days to look forward to in the extended outlook and Friday will be one of them. It will be much warmer, with highs warming back to around 60°. Expect a mix of sun and some scattered clouds throughout the day. Saturday starts off nice, but rain showers will develop late in the afternoon and are likely for the evening and overnight. Sunday will also have a chance at a few showers around. Saturday will be in the upper 50s and Sunday is looking like lower 50s. After the weekend, temperatures are trending much warmer. Highs Monday jump to the mid-60s. Temperatures finally return to the 70s Tuesday.

