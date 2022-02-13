TONIGHT

Scattered snow showers and flurries work through the Valley tonight. The coverage of the snow will be patchy so while not everyone may see snow, everyone has the chance to encounter a snow showers. Accumulation will be light with patchy dustings up to 1.5″ possible early. The snow showers taper off after midnight with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be cold. Lows drop to around 9°. This will allow for patchy icy spots. Some snowy roads are also possible for areas that see snow showers through the evening.

VALENTINE’S DAY (MONDAY)

Plan for a cold Valentine’s Day. Highs will only make it to the lower 20s. We are looking at peeks of sunshine through the day but more clouds than sun overall. Monday night will be partly cloudy and cold. Lows return to around 10°.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be a warmer day. It starts off cold but temperatures will rise to the lower 30s, around 10° warmer than the previous two days. We will also have a lot of sunshine through the day. Tuesday night will not be as cold. Lows will be around 20° with a few clouds around.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is looking like a pretty fantastic day! It will be a little breezy but the winds help temps jump to around 50° for highs. Thursday will also be warm with highs in the mid-50s. Our next storm system arrives Thursday and rain showers will develop. Rain is likely Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures turn much colder Thursday night and rain will change over to snow. While it is not looking like a significant accumulation, we will have to keep an eye on Thursday night into Friday morning for a little accumulating snowfall. Icy spots may also be a concern as temperatures drop back into the 20s by Friday morning. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 20s with a chance for some snow showers or flurries. Temps stay in the 30s for highs next weekend.

