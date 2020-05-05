Tracking showers tonight and more mornings you’ll need to protect your plants from frost

Showers develop tonight and carry over into Wednesday -- Here's the timing and a look at which mornings to protect the gardens from frost:

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

There are several mornings in the seven-day forecast period where frost/freeze conditions will be possible. If you have plants that have started to bloom and are sensitive to cold, consider covering them overnight through sunrise. Plants waiting to go into the ground or freshly planted are also susceptible to damage from frost and should be covered or brought indoors if possible.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and sprinkles become increasingly more likely through the evening. Skies will be overcast through the night with the risk for showers carrying over into Wednesday morning. The temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30s overnight. Rain showers may mix with a little snow late tonight as the temperatures slide into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with cloudy skies and scattered showers and sprinkles through the morning. The chance for rain tapers off into the afternoon. There will be a slow decrease in clouds through the afternoon, thinning enough that a little late-day sunshine is possible. As the clouds break, it may turn a little breezy. Temperatures remain cool with highs only reaching the lower to mid-50s.

Clouds continue to clear out Wednesday night. The clearing skies will help temperatures drop overnight. Lows will again dip toward the lower 30s. This is another night where patchy frost will be possible.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the forecast period. The day starts with some sunshine. Skies are looking partly sunny though the early afternoon. An increase in clouds comes mid to late-afternoon and spotty showers will become increasingly more likely after 2PM. Highs for the day will be around 60°. The chance for showers will continue overnight into Friday. Temperatures drop to the mid-30s by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A big cold-snap sets up Friday and into the weekend. We will have the chance for showers around the area Friday, especially south of Youngstown. Lake effect sets up Friday night and will continue into Saturday. It will be cold enough for snow showers Friday night and snow mixing with rain Saturday.

We are also looking at a chance for breaking some records heading into the weekend. The low Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s to around 30°. The record low for May 9th is 28° set in 1983. Another record we are watching is the record for coldest high temperature. The coldest daytime high on record for May 9th is 39° set in 1966 and the coldest daytime high on record for the entire month of May is 38° which occurred May 8th, 1947. The high Saturday is only expected to be around 40°.

