Tracking showers moving toward the area tonight — Here’s the timing and how long they’ll last

The Valley will be clipped by an area of low pressure passing by to our south. This will bring a little bit of showers/sprinkles to our area -- Here's an update on the timing:

TONIGHT

Temperatures won’t move much tonight, hovering in the lower 40s throughout the overnight. Light showers and sprinkles develop, mainly after midnight. The scattered showers carry over into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and sprinkles are expected for the area Wednesday morning. Showers will taper off into the afternoon with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Dry weather is expected Wednesday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the area. Lows will drop to the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will turn warmer Thursday. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 60s for the afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy but a few peeks of morning or early afternoon sunshine aren’t completely off the table. The chance for rain will be climbing into Thursday night. A few isolated showers are possible before sunset. A steadier and heavier rain will develop Thursday evening, after sunset. Rain is likely for the overnight into Friday morning and may be heavy at times. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will remain fairly mild through the weekend. It will also be a fairly wet period for the area. Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms are expected Friday. Another round of rain and storms is expected Saturday. Finally, a cold front, likely accompanied by both rain and thunderstorms, will cross through the area Sunday. The day looks to start off mild but turns colder Sunday night into Monday. A few showers may linger into Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.