Tracking showers into Tuesday morning

Light showers and sprinkles will work through the area tonight and more rain comes later this week as temperatures near 70°! Here's a look at when temps climb:

TONIGHT

Light showers and sprinkles develop this evening and continue overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday morning. A few light showers or sprinkles remain possible early. The chance for any rain ends by late morning with a chance for peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Daytime highs will warm to the upper 40s.

Tuesday night will be a little cooler. Expect mostly clear skies early with patchy clouds around by Wednesday morning. Lows will drop to the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off dry. Clouds increase through the day with overcast skies likely by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s and the risk for rain will be increasing toward sunset. Rain becomes likely into Wednesday evening with steady showers likely Wednesday night. Overnight lows settle into the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A big warm-up arrives for the end of the week. Highs will flirt with 70° and more scattered rain will develop, with a chance for some thunderstorms. The temperatures drop Friday evening and don’t recover much into the weekend. Although it is looking much cooler, the weekend is also looking fairly dry with some sun.

