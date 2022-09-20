Storm Team 27 is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Temperatures heat up into the early afternoon and dew points rise sharply. The heat and moisture set up as strong winds develop in the atmosphere above and a strong cold front approaches the region. Those ingredients will lead to an elevated potential for strong to severe storms.

Severe outlook for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Youngstown area is outlined in the “slight risk” category which is level 2 of 5. Strong to severe storms are expected to be scattered throughout the region outlined in yellow.

What time is the risk for strong to severe storms highest?

There are two rounds of rain and storms we are watching for. The first comes early in the morning. Warmer and much more humid air will be approaching the region Wednesday morning. Some scattered showers with a chance for a few storms are possible during the Wednesday AM commute. The chance for any of these storms to be strong is very low, though not completely zero. There is a slim chance for one of these storms to have a little gusty wind.

That first round of rain exits late morning. The conditions after that rain exits, through mid-afternoon, are crucial to our severe chances later in the day. Clouds are expected to break, bringing some sunshine and helping spike temperatures. If clouds hang on into the early afternoon, that would act to suppress chances for stronger storms.

The main window for strong to severe storms comes mid-afternoon Wednesday. You will need to stay weather alert after 1 p.m. The time frame our team is watching closely is between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. During that time, a cold front will be moving into the region, firing off additional thunderstorms. Any storms in the window may be strong to severe.

The timing of the severe risk will be greatest through mid-afternoon through early evening.

What are the primary severe hazards Wednesday?

The primary hazard will be the risk for severe wind gusts in strong storms. Winds in the atmosphere above strengthen into the afternoon and you are likely to notice it becoming breezy as the sun pops out. Storms that develop will tap into some of that stronger wind above and work to bring those winds to the surface in the form of severe wind gusts.

We will also need to monitor for isolated rotating thunderstorms or embedded rotation in clusters of storms into the afternoon and early evening. There will be turning present in the wind field above that will allow for some storms to try and rotate. While the severe wind gust threat is the greater risk, isolated rotating storms capable of producing tornadoes are possible.

This setup will also support storms capable of producing pockets of moderate to large hail. There is also a low risk for localized flooding to occur. Any storms will have ample moisture to feed off of and are likely to produce very heavy rainfall. Should a location be impacted by multiple storms, flash flooding can occur.

The primary severe risk will be severe wind gusts in stronger storms. Localized rotating thunderstorms, capable of producing an isolated tornado, in addition to moderate to large hail and localized flooding are also possible.

Is it possible for the severe threat to be a “bust?”

Yes. Crucial to our risk for severe storms will be the time at which clouds clear out into the late morning and early afternoon. A period of sunshine is expected between roughly 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. That sun will be very crucial in the development of afternoon severe storms. It will allow for the temperatures to soar to the upper 80s, helping to increase the instability present in the atmosphere.

If the first round of rain and storms in the early morning takes longer to exit or if the clouds associated with the first round hang on into the early afternoon, it may prevent temperatures from warming. A delay in the warming or an underperformance of expected highs would act to suppress the afternoon severe threat. Storm Team 27 Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl will have an update on those conditions during First News at Noon on Wednesday.

Future Tracker walk-through of the timing of storms from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. Notice the gap in storms and break in the clouds shown early Wednesday afternoon. That break in the clouds and window for sunshine will be crucial in the development of strong to severe storms into the middle and later part of the afternoon through evening.

What comes after this storm system exits?

There will be a major flip in how it feels for the second half of the week. The cold front sweeping through the area Wednesday evening will usher in much cooler weather for the end of the week. In fact, Autumn officially begins Thursday so this cool-down will be timely. Highs will drop to the 60s for several days.

After the spike in temperatures Wednesday will be some much cooler days with very fall-like weather. Highs drop to the 60s to wrap up the week.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook shows that the cooler pattern is likely to continue through the rest of the month. Our area is under a big, blue bulls-eye for the outlook valid during the September 26-30 time frame. That indicates a higher likelihood of below normal temperatures during that stretch of days. The normal high during that stretch of days is between 69° and 70°.