Tracking risk for storms, gusty wind this weekend

TONIGHT

A few passing sprinkles or flurries are possible this evening. The chance for precipitation ends early tonight with continued mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be a tad breezy at times early tonight and temperatures won’t move very much. Instead of dropping, we are looking at a subtle rise in temperatures overnight, from the mid-30s to the upper 30s by morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will be much warmer than the last few days with temperatures rising into the 40s by late morning. Highs reach the upper 40s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will start to come up Friday evening, with a few isolated showers or sprinkles possible. Rain becomes likely Friday night. Temperatures will be climbing instead of dropping overnight, rising into the 50s early in the night and approaching the 60s by daybreak Saturday. Winds will also be coming up Friday night, become a bit gusty toward Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late Friday night as rain approaches from the west.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday is a bit of an active weather day for the Valley. Rain is likely through the morning and early afternoon with embedded thunderstorms also possible. A few of those storms may be a little strong to severe. The main severe threat will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. Winds will be gusty outside of any thunderstorms Saturday. Gusts around 45MPH are possible throughout the day. The storm threat drops mid-afternoon as the cold front exits the area.

Temperatures will be warm until that front passes through the area. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to mid-60s. It is looking highly likely that we tie or set a new record high. The record Saturday is 61° set in 1979. There will be a fast drop in temperatures behind the cold front. Temperatures will drop from the 60s toward the 30s in a matter of a few hours as we head into Saturday evening.

Saturday Night

The temperature swing from Saturday’s high to the overnight lows will be around 35°! The low Saturday night will be around 30° by daybreak Sunday. There is a very small chance at a passing flurry as the colder air takes over, though very dry air will make getting any precipitation a challenge. It will be windy through evening with gusts in the 30-40MPH range still possible into the early part of the night. Winds will start to come down a bit by daybreak Sunday. The colder air and brisk wind will lead to wind chills as low as the upper teens overnight. Clouds will start to clear out overnight.

Sunday

Though not as warm, Sunday will still be just a smidge above average with highs nearing the mid-40s. The average high for Sunday is 40°. It will be a nice day overall with mostly sunny skies. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

No cold in sight next week. The average highs drop to the upper 30s Monday but temperatures in the Valley will be around 10° above average. Monday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday with highs staying in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday as temperatures jump back into the 50s. Highs next Thursday will be in the upper 50s with a little sun and a chance for late-day showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.