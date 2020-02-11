Tracking risk for snow mid-week, big temperature drop late-week

Drizzle and fog around tonight with fog possible for your Tuesday AM commute. The next storm arrives Wednesday eve and will be followed by a brief Arctic cool-down:

TONIGHT

Patchy drizzle and fog will be occur this evening and overnight. Temperatures will settle into the lower 30s by morning. There is a low chance for a few isolated slick spots overnight as temperatures drop below 32°. An isolated pocket of freezing drizzle may also occur, causing a light glaze on untreated surfaces.

TUESDAY

The day starts off with pockets of fog and mostly cloudy skies. Any fog will start to thin out through the morning. Isolated areas of drizzle will still be possible early. Clouds thin out a bit into the afternoon and we will have a chance for a glimpse or two of sunshine before the sun sets. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Expect patchy clouds around Tuesday night. It will be a few degrees cooler overnight. Lows drop into the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with a chance for a little morning sunshine. Clouds will be building in throughout the day with skies turning overcast by sunset. An approaching storm system from the south will overspread the area into the evening. This storm system will bring the risk for snow/wintry mix to the area. Our precipitation type and potential accumulation amounts depend heavily on the exact track of the storm. Current data shows the potential for a quick coating of snow with the potential for a light to moderate snowfall. This may be enough to impact travel conditions through the evening before precipitation would transition to a wintry mix or rain.

We are monitoring the system closely and will be updating the timing and potential accumulation totals as we get better data on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s storm system will keep a mix of rain and snow, changing back to all snow, in the forecast Thursday. As the storm system clears the area a blast of Arctic air moves into the region. This brief shot of cold air will bring a cold Valentine’s Day for the area and a couple cold mornings.

