TONIGHT

We will have a warm and humid Friday night. Lows will drop to the upper 60s and dew points hover in the 60s overnight meaning it will feel a little sticky. The overnight will be dry with mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

You will need to stay weather alert Saturday, particularly late afternoon into Saturday evening. We have a chance at tying the record high Saturday. The record high is 89° set in 1934 and highs Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s. The morning will be dry with lots of sunshine. Clouds bubble up through the afternoon and thunderstorms chances will be increasing. It will be a humid day with dew points in the 60s. Remember to hydrate and make sure pets/children are not left in cars.

The threat for severe storms ramps up into Saturday evening. The risk will be highest between 4 p.m. and midnight. The primary hazards will be storms capable of severe wind gusts and large hail. Also possible will be localized flash flooding. The tornado threat is low but not zero and an isolated rotating thunderstorm is possible into the evening. You will want to stay weather alert through the evening. The threat of severe storms ends around midnight Saturday.

Saturday Night

Spotty rain and thunderstorms are still possible early into the night. We will have lots of clouds around and it will remain humid. Dew points stay in the 60s Saturday night and lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday

Sunday starts off just as humid as Saturday but the day will end much cooler and less humid. A cold front will be moving through the region Sunday. Plan for mostly cloudy skies through the morning and early afternoon. As the front nears, more spotty rain and thunderstorms develop. Rain chances will be highest between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the Valley. Temps don’t get as warm with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

After the cold front clears, temperatures will start falling fast. Temps drop quickly into the 60s Sunday afternoon and eventually fall into the 50s by the evening. Dew points will be dropping and it will quickly turn much less humid. Rain chances end into the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall to the mid-40s for overnight lows.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be a much cooler day. Highs drop to the lower 60s with skies becoming partly sunny. Although cooler, it will be a nice day overall. Temps warm to the lower 70s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. The next chance for rain and storms will arrive Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday. The chance for showers stays in the forecast next Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.