Tracking risk for overnight thunderstorms, watching for isolated stronger storms with hail

TONIGHT

A rather unique setup for the area tonight with a risk for strong to severe storms overnight and the primary severe threat being hail. Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front approaches the Valley. This will bring a touch of some spotty rain and thunderstorms. Conditions overnight will support storms capable of producing pockets of hail, which could be moderate to larger in size. Any of the more robust hail producing thunderstorms may also be able to produce a little gusty wind, through the primary concern will be larger hail. We will look for spotty thunderstorms developing close to midnight and continuing through around 7 a.m. By sunrise, the chance for storms will be fading with rain ending by mid-morning Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 60s with a breezy night ahead.

TUESDAY

After the early morning rain chances fade, the rest of the day is looking quiet and dry. We will have a lot of clouds around in the morning with skies becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs won’t be as warm Tuesday, climbing to around 70°. Tuesday evening will be much cooler with clear skies and temperatures in the middle to lower 50s by 11 p.m., falling into the middle to upper 40s for overnight lows. We will have a chance for a little patchy fog overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Some patchy fog is possible early in the morning with a cooler start to the day. Once any developing fog burns off, the rest of the day will be mainly sunny and comfortable. Highs will be back around 70°. Wednesday night will be clear and cool. Lows will drop to the middle to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

More dry days for the end of the workweek with a mostly sunny Thursday and Friday expected. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s both days. We will start the weekend with another beautiful day Saturday, though a few more clouds are expected across the area. The next storm system I am watching will approach the area Sunday into Monday with increasing rain chances into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.