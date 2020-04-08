Tracking rain mixing with snow, blustery winds, and chilly wind chills

Hope you got to enjoy the beautiful afternoon today! The next few aren't looking quite as nice -- Here's a look at the end of the week:

TONIGHT

Clouds build back into the area tonight. Expect skies to turn overcast after midnight. Showers become likely after midnight with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by sunrise.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be much cooler and a little soggy. The morning starts off with cloudy skies and a few showers around. Rain tapers off by mid to late morning with skies turning partly sunny. The added sun helps temperatures climb back to the upper 40s.

Gusty wind is likely through the day. Wind gusts at times as high as 30-40MPH are possible during the afternoon. A second cold front moves through the area Thursday afternoon and will touch off additional showers. Some of the showers may mix produce a little small hail but nothing severe is expected.

We continue cooling Thursday evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Any any of the lingering showers in the evening may mix with some snow. The chance for snowflakes continues to climb Thursday night as lows drop into the lower 30s. Blustery winds will continue overnight, leading to wind chills into Friday morning as low as the upper teens to lower 20s.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends with a very chilly day. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s for daytime highs and blustery winds will continue. Daytime wind chills will be between 25° – 35°. The day will begin with a chance for a mix of rain and snow. It will be cold enough that some spots may start off with just snow showers. Any snow will mix with rain through the morning as temperatures start climbing. A spotty rain and snow mix will carry over to the afternoon and taper off into Friday evening. It will be cold Friday night with lows in the upper 20s and partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have some improvements in the weather this weekend. Saturday warms back to the 50s and is looking like a dry day. A few showers are possible on Easter Sunday, especially in the evening. The Temperatures will be much warmer Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.