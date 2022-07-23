TEMPERATURES

Showers and storms have cooled temperatures down into the upper 70s and low 80s.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

Showers and storms have moved off to the east. Skies are gradually clearing across the area.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will clear out this evening and will be mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight. A few showers and storms will be possible as we head towards morning. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 60s. The chance for a few showers or storms will continue during the day Sunday with showers and storms likely late Sunday evening and into Monday morning as a strong cold front passes through. It will be hot and humid on Sunday with temperatures warming into the low 90s and dew points in the 60s. Heat indicies could reach the upper 90s. The chance for showers and storms will continue on Monday with especially during the morning hours. Monday will be cooler with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY SEVERE RISK

Strong to severe storms will be possible late Sunday evening and overnight Sunday as a strong cold front passes through. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the area under a slight risk of severe weather (Level 2 of 5). The main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight. A few showers or storms will be possible as we head towards morning. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

The chance for a few showers or storms will continue during the day Sunday with showers and storms likely late Sunday evening and into Monday morning as a strong cold front passes through. It will be hot and humid with temperatures warming into the low 90s and dew points in the 60s. Heat indicies could reach the upper 90s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

A stronger cold front moves in Sunday which will bring additional shower and thunderstorms chances and some heat relief by the start of next week. Temperatures most of next week will be in the low to mid 80s. The chance for showers and storms will continue through much of next week. Chances for rain start to come to an end by next weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for both Friday and Saturday.