Tracking potential for strong to severe storms Thursday — See what to expect and when here:

Thursday will turn very humid with an increasing risk for storms into the afternoon -- some may be strong to severe. More info below:

TONIGHT

The evening will be much warmer compared to yesterday. Temperatures won’t cool as much overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Expect an increase in clouds through the night and it will start turning a bit more humid into the morning.

THURSDAY

Stormy weather returns Thursday, along with a big spike in humidity. Dew points will rise toward the 70° mark, making it feel very humid and providing ample fuel for thunderstorms. The day begins with an increase in cloud coverage and a chance for some spotty showers or storms in the morning. The increase in clouds early in the day will have an impact on what develops in the afternoon. If those clouds hold over the area through mid-afternoon, that will suppress our storm chances in the afternoon. That will be one of the variables we will be monitoring closely. That said, the morning clouds are expected to begin breaking for early afternoon.

The added sun in the early afternoon will spike temperatures toward the upper 80s. That will also juice up the atmosphere, increasing the risk for additional scattered storms developing. Off and on rain and storms, some of which may be strong to severe will continue the rest of the afternoon and early evening. The primary threat will be storms capable of producing strong to severe wind gusts. There will be a lot of moisture in place and localized flash flooding will be possible with stronger storms likely to produce torrential rainfall. The good news on the flooding threat is these storms should be moving at a decent speed which helps keep them from dumping all the heavy rain over one area. Another variable we will be monitoring is the potential for rotating thunderstorms across the region. The tornado threat is slightly elevated with this system. While it isn’t as high of a threat as the potential for severe thunderstorm wind gusts, the threat isn’t zero either and all storms will be closely monitored by our team through the afternoon into the evening.

The risk for rain and storms tapers off into Thursday night. It will be a humid night with pockets of fog possible. Temperatures will stay warm with lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be toasty but isn’t looking as wet for the area. The day begins with pockets of fog possible around the region. It will be a humid morning and remains muggy into the afternoon. Fog burns off and the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Highs warm to the upper 80s. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up during the peak heating hours of the day, mid-afternoon into early evening. Friday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will be hot! Highs both days will be in the lower to mid-90s. Saturday is currently looking mainly dry with sunshine and some scattered clouds. Dew points are expected to rise back into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the weekend which will allow heat indices to approach 100° at times. There will be a risk for some showers and thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon and evening.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.