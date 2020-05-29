Tracking potential for strong to severe storms Friday — Here’s a breakdown of the timing and impacts

Thunderstorms are likely Friday as a cold front brings an end to the well above average temps -- Some of the storms may be strong to severe

TONIGHT

It will be a muggy night with patchy clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid-60s by morning. An isolated shower is possible overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will develop Friday as a cold front works through the area. The nicest part of the day will be the morning. Expect some morning sunshine which will take temperatures to near 80° by early afternoon. As the temperatures rise, so will or chance at seeing rain and thunderstorms.

A round of rain and storms is expected to develop mid-afternoon and start pushing through the area. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. The main threats are storms capable of producing severe wind gusts or large hail. The tornado threat is not zero but it is low. Another concern will be localized flooding. There will be a lot of moisture present for thunderstorms to tap into. Heavy downpours may be able to cause some flooding. Storms are expected to develop around the region into the afternoon with the highest window for potential strong storms in the Valley being between about 2PM – 7PM.

Some showers will linger into Friday evening with rain tapering off into the night. You will notice a big change in temperatures Friday night as cooler air moves into the region. Temperatures will drop to the middle to lower 50s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures will be much cooler but the weather is looking nice. Skies will be partly sunny through the day. Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs.

Saturday Night

If will feel quite chilly Saturday night after the week-long stretch of above average and summer-like temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly clear through the night. Lows will drop into the 40s, falling toward the low 40s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the coolest day of the forecast period and one of the coolest since the middle of the month. After a morning low in the lower 40s, daytime highs will struggle to climb to the lower to near mid-60s. Though the temperatures are not looking ideal, the weather overall will be pretty nice with sunny skies to end the weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cooler than average temperatures will carry over into the start of the week with highs staying in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We will warm close to the average highs, in the 70s toward the middle of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.