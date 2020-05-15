Tracking potential for strong storms Friday — Here’s a walk-through of the timing and impacts

I'm tracking the potential for a few feisty storms Friday -- Here's an update on the timing/impacts and a look at what to plan for this weekend:

TONIGHT

A round of showers and thunderstorms moves through the Valley through the evening. Rain chances become much more isolated overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will remain warm. You may even notice it feeling a little humid with dew points rising toward the lower 60s. Temperatures overnight will only fall to around 60°.

FRIDAY

We start the day with a low chance for a few isolated showers or sprinkles around in the morning. Rain chances will be fairly low through the first part of the day and we will have a chance to see a little sunshine mid-morning through early afternoon. Any sun will only further enhance our chances for some afternoon storms. Highs will jump to the mid-70s by early afternoon

Thunderstorms are expected into the afternoon and early evening. Some of those storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing severe wind gusts. There is the potential for some localized flooding to occur with rounds of heavy rain possible Friday afternoon. The hail and tornado threat are low but not zero and an isolated spin-up can’t be ruled out. We will look for a line of storms to begin developing between 2PM-4PM. That cluster of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the area between around 3PM-7PM and any of the embedded storms may be strong.

Rain and thunderstorm chances taper off as the sun sets Friday evening. Expect some clearing of the clouds through the night with temperatures turning a little cooler. Lows will drop to the lower 50s by Saturday morning. Pockets of morning fog are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Take advantage of the nice start to the weekend! Saturday is looking like a beautiful day with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday night

Clouds build back into the area overnight with an increasing chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms through the night. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for overnight lows.

Sunday

A cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing more rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will return to the lower to mid-70s during the day with rain and storms likely into Sunday afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stalled area of low pressure meanders over the region early next week, keeping scattered showers in the forecast for at least the first half of the week. Late next week is a tricky forecast. A tropical system that has the potential to become the first named tropical storm of the season has the potential to develop along the east coast early next week and will move north-ward off the eastern US. This feature will serve as a road-block on the low pressure area bringing rain to the Valley early next week and may hold up the retreat of the system until late in the week. That would keep the chance for showers in the forecast through much of the upcoming week. We will be watching how this plays out as models get a better grasp on the potential tropical system and will be fine-tuning the forecast as we get better data.

