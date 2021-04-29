Tracking much cooler temperatures and blustery winds to end the workweek

Temperatures will be much colder Friday with some rain around at times. Even colder temperatures come Friday night with a freeze watch going into effect for parts of the area:

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and sprinkles will continue this evening, becoming much more isolated overnight. The temperatures will drop to the mid-40s with lots of clouds around through the night. A little thinning and breaking of the clouds is possible by daybreak.

FRIDAY

A chilly and blustery end to the workweek. Highs Friday will be in the lower 50s. We will have a few showers or sprinkles around. The best chance for rain is looking like late-morning through early afternoon Friday. Expect a little sun through the day and blustery winds. Wind gusts will be in the range of 30 to 40MPH at times. The winds will stay elevated through the evening and come down into the night. Rain chances will taper off by evening and skies become mostly clear. This will set the stage for temperatures approaching the freezing mark with lows in the lower 30s. A freeze watch has been issued for parts of the area for Friday night into Saturday morning. Frost is likely and freeze conditions are possible. If you have cold, sensitive budding plants or plants waiting to be planted/freshly planted you will need to tend to those before bed Friday night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Frost is likely and freeze conditions are possible early Saturday. But the second half of the day won’t be as cold. Highs will be close to seasonal averages, warming toward the mid-60s. Expect sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. While most of the day is looking dry, we will have a chance at a stray shower late in the day.

Saturday Night

An uptick in clouds is expected Saturday night, especially across the northern portion of the viewing area. We are also going to have a chance at a few isolated showers around. The best chance at seeing a little rain will also be northern parts of the area. It will be a warmer night with lows in the lower to mid-50s.

Sunday

Sunday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the 70s. Expect highs in the mid-70s under partly sunny skies. We will again need to monitor the northern parts of the area for nearby showers. The trend has been for the showers to stretch just north of Trumbull and Mercer counties, but it is going to be a close call. We may have to up rain chances in later forecasts. Sunday night will be another mild one with lows in the mid-50s and an increase in clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start the next workweek with lots of clouds and a good chance for some scattered showers around the region Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will also have a chance for some rain but Monday is looking like the next, best chance at more of a washout of a day. Temperatures will start off in the 60s next week but briefly drop to the 50s next Wednesday for daytime highs. We will need to monitor Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the potential of a little patchy frost.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.